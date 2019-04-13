Airman returns home from overseas to ransacked home

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - It’s been a nightmare homecoming for a Barksdale Air Force Base airman who returned from duty overseas - serving our country - only to discover someone ransacked his apartment and stole his belongings.
It's bad enough to be the victim of a crime - and deal with that feeling of being violated. But to add insult to injury - it appears the burglar even stayed in the airman's apartment for the entire month he was gone.
Airman First Class Jacob Ballew showed us the footage taken from a smart phone showing his ransacked apartment, at a complex just off Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
Now a full day later, Ballew stood with us right outside the apartment door and recalled his first steps home on Thursday night.
"I walked up here and the bolt was completely shimmied off."
For this 22-year-old Georgia native that was just the beginning of the nightmare once he pushed the door open only to see his belongings scattered everywhere.
"I noticed immediately my TV was gone, the bed sheets from my bed was gone. My X-Box was gone. My guitar is gone."
Ballew also discovered the burglar had also lived in his apartment during his deployment, leaving this airman with a roller coaster of emotions.
"Anger. I was livid when I walked in and just seen all, just my trash has been pulled out."
Ballew immediately called his Air Force buddy, fellow Airman First Class Darius Rogers, who spent the day helping Ballew clean up and clear out of his apartment.
And for the time being, Ballew is staying with Rogers, well.
"I told him that he could stay as long as he wants so that way he can get back on his feet."
Fortunately, Ballew told us he has renter’s insurance and will be on the phone with an adjuster very soon, and another Air Force colleague even started a GoFundMe account for him.
In just a few short hours, friends, family, colleagues and even strangers have already pitched in more than $800 in that GoFundMe account started Friday.
Ballew said he’s filed a police report and hopes the burglar will be caught.
