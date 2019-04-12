Woman accused of neglecting 11 dogs, 3 of which died

HAYNESVILLE, LA (KSLA) - Three dogs were found dead.
Another eight appeared to have been suffering from neglect.
Now a woman faces three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and eight charges of simple cruelty to animals.
The investigation began when a concerned citizen called April 3 to report multiple dogs having been abandoned at a residence on Louisiana Alternate Highway 2 in Haynesville, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Authorities found the canines inside and outside the dwelling.
That led to warrants being issued for the arrest of Tiffany Rene Williams.
Police in Springhill in neighboring Webster Parish took her into custody Thursday morning.
Williams now is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Meantime, the Sheriff’s Office reports, the surviving dogs have been placed with local rescue groups.
“The dogs have all been removed and proper vet care provided.”
