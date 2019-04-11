3-vehicle fatal wreck between Chapel Hill, Arp on Hwy 64

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A wreck on Highway 64 has caused one fatality,
The wreck is just east of CR 298 at Highway 64 East. According to DPS Sgt. Jean Dark, the crash involves an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles. Traffic in both directions on the highway is stopped. Dark says that motorists are urged to avoid the area. The scene continues to be active.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene.
No word yet on the cause of the wreck or extent of other injuries. Along with Texas DPS, Smith County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.
