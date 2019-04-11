Tatum ISD superintendent: Student arrested after bringing gun to school

TATUM, TX (KLTV) - A Tatum student has been arrested after bringing a handgun to school, according to district administration.
Tatum Independent School District Superintendent J.P. Richardson released a statement on the incident Thursday, saying at no point were students threatened.
Read the full letter below:
"This letter is to inform you that after we released school Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at approximately 4:30 p.m., while on the high school campus, one of our students showed some other students a handgun.
Students who saw the handgun yesterday reported the information to campus leadership today. The student in question and the student’s belongings were immediately removed from the classroom and searched. Administration used the district surveillance system to view the student’s actions while at school and determined that either a real or fake handgun was in the student’s possession after school on campus yesterday.
The handgun was not in the student’s possession today. At no time was the real or fake handgun used to threaten other students. The superintendent’s office and local law enforcement were notified. This was a violation of law; criminal charges will be brought in addition to school imposed disciplinary measures. The student involved will be subject to school board policy and appropriate laws that govern weapons on school grounds. The student was placed under arrest and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with the law and Student Code of Conduct.
Please discuss this incident with your children and emphasize that it is against the law to bring weapons or look-alike weapons of any type to school. Our school is committed to the safety and education of all students. We also want to clearly communicate with parents about safety issues when they arise. Also, please emphasize to your children the importance of telling you or a staff member immediately if they see or hear about a weapon at school. In this way, we are all working together to keep our school safe. We appreciate the students that informed administration of this incident."
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.