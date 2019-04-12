Shreveport dentist office providing free dental services Saturday

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Since 2013, a Shreveport dentist office has been providing free dental services to thousands throughout the community.
On Saturday, April 13th, Shreveport Bossier Family Dental Care will be hosting it’s 6th annual Trading Smiles Free Dental Day.
The event will take place at their south Shreveport location on 910 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Those who attend can pick between either a free filling, extraction or cleaning.
The dentist office asks attendees to bring two canned goods that they will then donate the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank.
“We had quite a few patients who didn’t just want free work,” said Dr. Ben Beach. “They wanted to give us something in return, so we said look bring us two canned goods and we’ll do this work for you.”
Dr. Beach says they’ve been able to donate over two tons of canned goods because of this event. They’ve also been able to help over 1,000 people and provide over $400,000 worth of dental services to these patients for free.
The first year they hosted this event, Dr. Beach says they had people come as far as Dallas, Texas and Little Rock, Arkansas.
“The night before we had people camping out,” he said. “They started getting there about midnight and we drove up that morning and people were in tents. It was pretty wild, and I think that year we probably saw 200 people.”
They plan to have 10 doctors working, and everyone on staff volunteers their time for this event each year.
“Nobody’s getting paid,” said Beach. “No doctors are getting paid. No staff’s getting paid. Everybody donates their time for this, and over the years we’ve done it we’ve really been able to refine the efficiency of it so we can see more people.”
Dr. Beach understands people can’t afford to see a dentist, but advises people brush and floss everyday and try to get that broken tooth checked out before it causes serious health problems.
“You can have a heart attack, stroke and a lot of other ailments that can really affect your health behind just a little broken, abscess tooth," he said.
Dr. Beach anticipates they will see around 150 people Saturday.
This event will service those who are 18 years or older on a first come, first serve basis who are uninsured.
Registration begins at 7:00 a.m., and while you can register on site, the dentist office asks those who plan to come to already fill out their registration forms beforehand to make the process easier.
