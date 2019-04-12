Rollover crash shuts down busy road in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -The Shreveport Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that caused one of the vehicles to roll over on Friday morning.
The incident happened in the 8800 block of St. Vincent Avenue between Lynbrook Blvd. and E. Mount Zion Road just before 8:00 a.m.
Traffic delays are expected after authorities shut down both directions of the road to clean-up.
The female driver of the rolled over vehicle has non-life threatening injuries to her arm as the other driver has no injuries.
This crash will undergo investigation.
An estimate time of when the roads will be re-opened has not been determined.
