Portions of the ArkLaTex upgraded to a Moderate Risk tomorrow

Good morning! It is a much cooler start to your day than yesterday. Especially for places in the I-30 corridor that saw clouds clearing overnight. Temperatures this morning range from the mid 40s to mid 50s, make sure to grab a jacket out the door! You will also need the sunglasses, plenty of sunshine in store for your Friday.
Temperatures will be getting into the mid 70s this afternoon. Clouds build back in tonight. A few showers and storms may be possible after 7pm tonight, otherwise cloudy and dry. That is going to make way for our next big weather maker across the area.
A strong frontal system will be pushing through the area tomorrow bringing widespread rain and thunderstorm chances across the ArkLaTex. The Storm Prediction Center upgraded portions of the ArkLaTex into the Moderate Risk (4/5). This extends across the far western portions of E. Texas and through most of NW Louisiana. An Enhanced Risk (3/5) includes the rest of E. Texas & SW Arkansas south of I-30. Main threats continue to be high, damaging wind gusts as well as tornadoes. With the amount of energy associated with this system, a strong tornado could be possible. Areas across E. Texas and NW Louisiana could also pick up anywhere from 2-4" of rainfall from this system. The flooding threat overall stays low, but localized flooding possible with heavy rain in the forecast.
As far as timing with this system, scattered rain and storms build in overnight tonight. Those will lift up from the south and continue to impact the ArkLaTex during the morning. Once we get past 11am, the line of strong thunderstorms will be just west of our area, but could produced strong storms ahead of the line. The line will continue to push through E. Texas throughout the early afternoon hours, before pushing east through SW Arkansas & NW Louisiana. Rain and thunderstorms look to impact the majority of Saturday, make sure to stay weather aware!
Sunday looks to be the better half of the weekend with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid 60s. Looking ahead to next week, we stay dry for Monday and Tuesday. More clouds build in through during your Tuesday. We will then see rain and storms return to the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. By Thursday, temperatures cool into the upper 60s.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
