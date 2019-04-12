Portions of the ArkLaTex upgraded to a Moderate Risk tomorrow

A strong frontal system will be pushing through the area tomorrow bringing widespread rain and thunderstorm chances across the ArkLaTex. The Storm Prediction Center upgraded portions of the ArkLaTex into the Moderate Risk (4/5). This extends across the far western portions of E. Texas and through most of NW Louisiana. An Enhanced Risk (3/5) includes the rest of E. Texas & SW Arkansas south of I-30. Main threats continue to be high, damaging wind gusts as well as tornadoes. With the amount of energy associated with this system, a strong tornado could be possible. Areas across E. Texas and NW Louisiana could also pick up anywhere from 2-4" of rainfall from this system. The flooding threat overall stays low, but localized flooding possible with heavy rain in the forecast.