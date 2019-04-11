'More than proud of him’: Virginia teen accepted to 14 schools

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - Tyler McCormick is receiving a big reward for his years of hard work.
McCormick has been accepted to 14 universities, including several Ivy League schools.
“College was always the first step for me and completing that goal,” said the Hanover senior.
In the coming months, he will be walking across the stage at Hanover High School with a 4.6 GPA.
“Ever since I was in elementary school, I was always pressed to make sure I get all A’s and that just kind of carried on into high school,” said McCormick.
“We are more than proud of him, words can’t really explain it,” said Crystal and Marlon McCormick, Tyler’s parents.
Out of those 14 universities, five of those schools are top 15 schools in the country and three of them are Ivy League.
“When we saw him open up the true acceptance letters it was humbling," said Crystal and Marlon McCormick.
The road hasn’t always been easy for Tyler, as his brother died his freshman year from complications from cerebral palsy.
“My brother was always a big part of my life and him passing away my freshman year was a big motivator for me after that,” said McCormick.
Dealing with that pain motivated him to choose the medical field in college to help other kids like his brother, and set a legacy for his family.
“When I sat down with him to apply, I took a breath and was like ‘Wow,’" said Marlon McCormick. “I think it breaks the stereotype of that of young black men, period.”
“I just want to make sure that the community I’m going to be apart of is accepting of me," said McCormick.
Here’s the full list of universities Tyler was accepted to:
- Brown University
- Cornell University
- Fordham
- George Mason
- Georgetown
- Hampton University
- High Point
- Hofstra
- University of Kentucky
- University of North Carolina
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Virginia
- William and Mary
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.