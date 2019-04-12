Master P discusses ‘Global Mixed Gender Basketball’ coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - New Orleans Gators’ Owner and celebrity Rapper Percy Miller, also known as ‘Master P’, stopped by to discuss a global and community-wide event he’s bringing to Shreveport this month to promote equality.
His organization, Global Mixed Gender Basketball, will showcase a co-ed professional basketball tournament featuring NBA, WNBA, semi-pro and college players from across the nation.
During half-time, fallen Shreveport Police Officer Chatéri Payne who was killed in January of this year will be honored.
The event in Shreveport will be held on April 27, 2019 at George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum located at 3207 Pershing Blvd. It begins at 5:00 p.m.
