Man lights himself on fire outside White House

(Gray News) - A man set himself on fire along Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House on Friday afternoon, the U.S. Secret Service said.
“A male subject operating an electronic wheelchair-type scooter lit his outer jacket on fire while sitting along Pennsylvania Ave, outside the North Fence Line,” the agency’s Twitter account said. “Uniformed Division Officers immediately responded, extinguished the fire and rendered first aid.”
First responders and police treated the man.
He was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threating injuries.
The White House was immediately put on lockdown.
