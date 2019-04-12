Jury selection remains uncertain in accused cop killer’s trial

BATON ROUGE, LA (KSLA) - Almost three weeks after jury selection began, the trial for the man accused of killing a Shreveport police officer is at a standstill following an order from the Louisiana Supreme Court.
According to court officials in the 19th Judicial District Court, defense attorneys for Grover Cannon have asked the Louisiana Supreme Court and the Second Circuit Court of Appeal to throw out the current jury pool.
The simultaneous requests were filed after it was discovered a computer glitch prevented people under the age of 26 from being selected for the pool.
“In any case, the Louisiana Supreme Court has the final say so. If it denies the writ, the jury selection process will move forward. If the writ is granted, then the jury selection process will end and the whole thing will have to start over again.,” said Ann McCrory, 19th JDC Administrator.
At last check, it is unclear when either court will hand down a decision. But for now, according to McCrory, the Caddo parish court officials are returning to Shreveport.
Cannon is accused of killing Shreveport police officer Thomas LaValley in 2015.
