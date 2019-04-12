Fred’s announces store closures

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Fred’s stores will close in 159 locations across the country, the company announced Thursday. Several of the stores will close by the end of May.
According to the company, “underperforming stores" are closing after the company evaluated the location’s portfolios.
Here is a list of closures in the ArkLaTex:
Arkansas
- Hope: 535 N Hervey Street
- Prescott: 1426 W Street N
Louisiana
- Bossier City: 5751 Shed Road
- Jonesboro: 310 E Main Street
- Natchitoches: 400 Dixie Place
- Shreveport: 5907 Old Mooringsport Road
Texas
- Kilgore: 605 N Henderson Boulevard
- Whitehouse: 1123 Street Highway 110 N
Click here for a list of all store closings.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.