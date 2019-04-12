Former officer arrested for animal sex abuse now charged with 31 counts of child porn

WEBSTER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A former Bossier City police officer, who was arrested for animal sex abuse, is now in custody for 31 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.
Terry Yetman, of Bossier City, was arrested Friday, April 12 in Webster Parish. U.S. Marshals and The Louisiana State Police were involved in the arrest.
Back in December, Yetman turned himself in to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was subsequently booked at the Bossier Max Correctional Center and charged with 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by performing sexual acts with an animal and 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by filming sexual acts with an animal.
His bond has been set at $620,000.00.
The investigation is ongoing with additional charges possible.
