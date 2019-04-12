FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather outbreak likely Saturday

Saturday has been declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for a significant weather weather event. It looks like all the ingredients could come together for a severe weather outbreak across the area.
The threat of severe weather will increase late Saturday morning and continue through the afternoon. There is the potential we could be watching two areas of severe weather. A large line of strong storms will push from west to east across the area on Saturday. However, KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish will explain why we’ll need to watch the storms that develop out ahead of the main line on Saturday closely in the video below. Plus, he’ll time out the storms with FutureTrack.
Even though it’s not likely, a few strong storms capable of hail and strong to damaging wind gusts will be possible late tonight through early Saturday morning. There is a MARGINAL risk of severe weather for most places along and north of I-20 tonight. A MARGINAL risk of severe weather is 1 our of 5 on our severe weather scale, so widespread or significant severe weather is not expected tonight.
The threat of severe will greatly increase on Saturday. The concern of widespread severe weather impacting the ArkLaTex on Saturday continues to grow. There is a MODERATE risk of severe weather for most of NW LA and portions of SW AR and E TX on Saturday. This is where the greatest threat of severe weather will be on Saturday. Keep in mind, the rest of the ArkLaTex will still be under a risk of severe weather. Everyone will need stay weather aware on Saturday, especially from the I-30 corridor and points to the south.
A MODERATE risk of severe weather is 4 out of 5 on our severe weather scale. It is rare to get a MODERATE risk of severe weather issued a day ahead of the severe weather event. This will be the greatest threat of severe weather we’ve been under so far this spring. Widespread severe weather will be likely across the MODERATE risk area.
Most of NW LA is under a MODERATE risk of severe weather on Saturday because there is a 45% probability of severe weather happening within 25 miles of a point. Plus, there is a 10% or greater probability of significant severe weather happening within 25 miles of a point. The hatched area on the map below shows where there is the potential for significant severe weather on Saturday. “Significant” severe weather is defined as: tornadoes rated EF-2 or greater, thunderstorm wind gusts of 74 mph or greater and hail 2″ in diameter or larger.
All modes of severe weather will be possible on Saturday: tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat will likely be threat greatest with any storms that develop ahead of the main line of storms. If tornadoes develop, the ingredients will be there for strong and long-track tornadoes, which is why the threat of tornadoes is elevated. The threat of damaging wind gusts will likely be the greatest with the main line of storms that moves from west to east across the area Saturday afternoon.
The strongest storms will also produce heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding will be possible. Widespread rainfall totals will likely be between 1-3″ of rain. Isolated rainfall totals of 4″ of rain will be possible.
With widespread severe storms likely on Saturday now is the time to prepare for severe weather and know where you are going to go if severe weather impacts your area.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the threat of severe weather impacting your Saturday. Make sure you remain weather aware on Saturday and constantly stay up to date with the latest forecast:
