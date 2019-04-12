FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather outbreak likely Saturday

The threat of severe will greatly increase on Saturday. The concern of widespread severe weather impacting the ArkLaTex on Saturday continues to grow. There is a MODERATE risk of severe weather for most of NW LA and portions of SW AR and E TX on Saturday. This is where the greatest threat of severe weather will be on Saturday. Keep in mind, the rest of the ArkLaTex will still be under a risk of severe weather. Everyone will need stay weather aware on Saturday, especially from the I-30 corridor and points to the south.