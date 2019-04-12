FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather outbreak likely Saturday

The threat of severe weather will increase Saturday afternoon. There is the potential we could be watching two areas of severe weather on Saturday. A large line of strong storms will push from west to east across the area Saturday afternoon. The main threat of severe weather with this line will be damaging wind gusts. The greatest tornado threat will be associated with any individual storms that develop ahead of the main line of storms Saturday afternoon. If tornadoes develop, the ingredients will be there for strong and long-track tornadoes, which is why the threat of tornadoes is elevated. The line of storms will start to impact E TX and SE OK after noon, it will push into NW LA and SW AR around 4 p.m. and east of the area by 8 p.m.