FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather outbreak likely Saturday

Saturday has been declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for a significant weather weather event. It looks like all the ingredients could come together for a severe weather outbreak.
Strong to severe storms are not expected this afternoon. Most of the area will see more sunshine this afternoon. However, clouds will continue to hang on across NW LA this afternoon and evening. A few showers could lift from south to north across the area this evening and overnight. Temperatures will top out near or just above 70 degrees and drop through the 60s this evening.
The clouds will increase overnight. Scattered showers and storms will likely develop north of the I-30 corridor late tonight through Saturday morning. Even though a strong storm capable of hail can't be ruled, the threat of severe weather will likely remain very low. There is a MARGINAL risk of severe weather for most points north of I-20 tonight.
The threat of severe weather will increase Saturday afternoon. There is the potential we could be watching two areas of severe weather on Saturday. A large line of strong storms will push from west to east across the area Saturday afternoon. The main threat of severe weather with this line will be damaging wind gusts. The greatest tornado threat will be associated with any individual storms that develop ahead of the main line of storms Saturday afternoon. If tornadoes develop, the ingredients will be there for strong and long-track tornadoes, which is why the threat of tornadoes is elevated. The line of storms will start to impact E TX and SE OK after noon, it will push into NW LA and SW AR around 4 p.m. and east of the area by 8 p.m.
There is a MODERATE risk of severe weather for most of NW LA and portions of SW AR and E TX on Saturday. This is where the greatest threat of severe weather will be on Saturday. Keep in mind, the rest of the ArkLaTex will still be under a risk of severe weather. Everyone will need stay weather aware on Saturday, especially from the I-30 corridor and points to the south. With widespread severe weather likely, make sure to remain weather aware on Saturday and know what you are going to do if severe weather impacts your area. Outdoor activities are highly discouraged with an elevated threat of severe weather on Saturday.
Highs on Saturday will range from the mid to upper 50s north of I-30 to the low to mid 70s south of I-20. Saturday is also going to be windy with a south wind at 10-20 mph.
The threat of severe weather will be over by Saturday night. However, scattered showers will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning. Lows Saturday night will range from the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.
Sunday will be the better day for outdoor activities. Sunday will start out mostly cloudy, but the sky will clear throughout the day. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s.
The start of next week will be warmer. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the 70s. After Saturday, our next round of severe weather will impact the ArkLaTex late Wednesday into Thursday. There will be the potential for severe weather with these storms. The end of next week looks cooler. Highs Thursday and Friday will only be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Make sure to remain weather aware with the KSLA First Alert Weather app on Saturday.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.