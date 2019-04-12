ETX man hosts fundraiser concert to raise awareness for autism

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - April is Autism Awareness Month and an East Texas man is making a difference in his community to raise awareness for the disorder by hosting a fundraiser concert called “Pennies for the Puzzle”.
Mack Guice, composer and host, will be performing songs, playing the piano at East Texas Baptist University. While performing, bottles will be set up along the stage for people to drop-off their penny donations
All proceeds will go towards the Marshall Independent School District’s Autism special needs classes.
The event will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
