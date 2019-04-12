Byrd students donate blankets to OBVAMC

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Key Club at C.E. Byrd High School made a big donation Friday April 12.
Hundreds of blankets were delivered to Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.
Key Club members and volunteers unloaded and delivered more than 500 blankets to patients.
“We had a blanket drive collection at Byrd for a couple months and we collected around 515 blankets to donate here at the VA medical center,” explained Key Club President, Porter May, “We like to do a lot of community work, we do a lot of different activities such as working with students at school and a lot of other donations. Today we’re just hoping to make a big difference with our veterans and say thank you.”
The Key Club is a service leadership program sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Shreveport.
