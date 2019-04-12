Bossier Parish teacher arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with a student

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Authorities are investigating after a Bossier Parish teacher was arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with a student.
Authorities say Schyler Charles Elliott was a teacher at the Bossier Parish School of Technology and Innovation. The 42-year-old was taken into custody at the school Friday, April 12.
Detectives launched an investigation after receiving information that he was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile. They found evidence that Elliott allowed and participated in sexual acts with a Bossier Parish student in 2018 at Elliott’s residence at 2606 Douglas Drive.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone who feels they may have been victimized by Elliott or who may have information on the crime should contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8652.
