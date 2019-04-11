SPD seeks identity of burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police detectives are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for burglary.
Investigators say the burglary took place at the Shreveport Fire Station No.8 on the 3400 block of Velva Ave on Friday, March 15.
Photos from surveillance footage at a different location have been released of the alleged suspect.
Detectives ask that anyone who can identify this suspect please contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers (318) 673-7373, lockmeup.org or on their app, P3Tips.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.