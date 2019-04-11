SPD: Arrest made in downtown Shreveport murder

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a downtown Shreveport murder that took place on April 8, just before midnight.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Marshall St, when they arrived they found the victim 55-year-old Bruce Randle with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives have charged 26-year-old Larry Gardner Jr.,of Shreveport.
Gardner is charged with one count of second degree murder for the shooting death of Randle, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of Armed Robbery.
He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
