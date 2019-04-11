Shreveport police release details on fatal officer-involved shooting

SHREVEPORT-CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police are continuing their investigation into a chase that lead to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday, April 10.
The suspect has not been officially identified by Shreveport police on Thursday morning. According to an email from Shreveport police, the investigation is still in its early stages.
Officers found a handgun believed to be used in the incident in the vehicle.
The shooting victim arrived at a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered non-life threatening.
Around 6 p.m., deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department were contacted and dispatched to the 5300 block of North Market Street regarding a man who showed up to a residence threatening to harm himself and others inside of the home.
After the man left the house, the Tahoe was spotted by deputies.
A chase then began, leading deputies and Shreveport police officers through parts of Northern Caddo Parish, east Shreveport and west Shreveport.
According to authorities involved, the armed man fired shots randomly during the chase, narrowly missing innocent people.
Spike strips were set up; however, that did not deter the suspect, according to police.
“During the pursuit, which had been continuing for approximately a half hour, it had become apparent to authorities that the suspect, based on his actions, was willing to continue eluding authorities at all costs and without any regard for the safety of the public, himself or pursuing officers,” according to an email from Cpl. Marcus Hines, Shreveport police. “With this knowledge, law officers in their obligation to protect public safety, ended the pursuit at the intersection of Jewella Avenue at Greenwood Road, ultimately being forced to result to lethal force options.”
This is an ongoing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for details.
