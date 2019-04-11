Report: Son of St. Landry deputy in custody in connection with church fires

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The son of a St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputy is in custody in connection with recent church fires in St. Landry Parish, according to our news partners at KATC.
KATC said multiple law enforcement sources confirm that the suspect is 21-year-old Holden Matthews, who was taken into custody Wednesday evening.
The fires all took place in St. Landry at historically black churches between March 26 and April 4. Church officials say they believe their churches were targeted.
“At first we thought maybe it might have been an electrical problem. But then when the second burning occurred, I realized that it was our sister church also and in a rural area. And then two days later, the third occurred, and so it leads me to think that we are maybe being targeted, yes,” said Freddie Jack with the Seventh District Missionary Baptist Association.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal announced a press conference Thursday to update the public on the investigation into three church fires in St. Landry Parish.
The conference will be held at 10 a.m. LAOSFM says Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in attendance.
