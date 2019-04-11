REPORT: Former LSU, current NFL RB Leonard Fournette arrested for driving while license suspended

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WAFB) - Former LSU and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was arrested Thursday, according to a report from WJXT.
The report stated Fournette was arrested for driving on a suspended license in connection with an unpaid traffic ticket from last November.
It added Fournette was cited on Nov. 17, 2018 for going 37 mph in a 25 mph zone.
According to the report, Fournette’s bond was just over $1,500, which he paid and was released.
