REPORT: Former LSU, current NFL RB Leonard Fournette arrested for driving while license suspended

REPORT: Former LSU, current NFL RB Leonard Fournette arrested for driving while license suspended
Leonard Fournette (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | April 11, 2019 at 2:10 PM CDT - Updated April 11 at 3:51 PM

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WAFB) - Former LSU and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was arrested Thursday, according to a report from WJXT.

The report stated Fournette was arrested for driving on a suspended license in connection with an unpaid traffic ticket from last November.

It added Fournette was cited on Nov. 17, 2018 for going 37 mph in a 25 mph zone.

According to the report, Fournette’s bond was just over $1,500, which he paid and was released.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.