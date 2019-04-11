Pedestrian recovering after hit and run; suspect sought

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - One man is recovering after being struck by a vehicle and police are searching for the person responsible.
Officers first got the call about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Summerhill Road. When they got there, they found 40-year-old Albert Creamer with serious head injuries.
He was sent to a Texarkana hospital for treatment.
Police do not have any information on the driver. However, evidence found at the scene indicates that the vehicle may have been either a Ford Crown Victoria or a Mercury Grand Marquis.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116.
