2 Northwest Louisiana residents die when pickup slams into tree

ROBELINE, LA (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish woman and a Sabine Parish man died in a wreck Wednesday night in Natchitoches Parish.
Preliminary investigation shows a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup was headed west on Louisiana Highway 6 in Robeline when it ran off the right side of the road, went through a bank parking lot and collided head-on with a tree, authorities report.
The driver, 72-year-old Maurice Leon Jackson, of Zwolle, and his passenger, 70-year-old Charlotte Jones Bass, of Vivian, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Toxicology tests are pending.
Robeline police are being assisted in their investigation by Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies and Louisiana state troopers.
Also responding to the wreck were Natchitoches Parish Regional Medical Center EMS, NPSO Rescue and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District 7 personnel.
