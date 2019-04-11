Man shot, killed in Southwood driveway; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating the second fatal shooting of the morning and police are searching for the gunman.
Officers got the call just after 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 300 block of Hoyte Drive. That's in Shreveport's Southwood neighborhood, not far from Walker Road.
Police say a man was shot several times outside of a home in the chest and died in the driveway.
According to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis, the gunman fled on foot.
Officers were able to speak to a witness and are working to get a description of the shooter.
Shell casings were able to be recovered by police.
Officers have not said if this shooting is connected to an earlier shooting in Shreveport’s Lynbrook subdivision or another shooting in Caddo Heights where two people were injured on Monday, April 8.
