Man named in chase, fatal officer-involved shooting

“During the pursuit, which had been continuing for approximately a half hour, it had become apparent to authorities that the suspect, based on his actions, was willing to continue eluding authorities at all costs and without any regard for the safety of the public, himself or pursuing officers,” according to an email from Cpl. Marcus Hines, Shreveport police. “With this knowledge, law officers in their obligation to protect public safety, ended the pursuit at the intersection of Jewella Avenue at Greenwood Road, ultimately being forced to result to lethal force options.”