LA Highway 1 reopened following train derailment

RED RIVER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A busy highway is reopened after a train derailment on Tuesday afternoon.
Louisiana Highway 1 in Red River Parish is now open in both directions, according to LaDOTD Spokeswoman Erin Buchanan.
However, Union Pacific railroad crews are continuing clean-up operations continue.
Drivers should use caution when driving through the area.
A total of 21 trains hauling corn were derailed when a tractor-trailer attempted to cross the train's incoming path.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was sent to a Shreveport hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
