LA Highway 1 reopened following train derailment
(Source: LSP)
By KSLA Staff | April 11, 2019 at 8:11 AM CDT - Updated April 11 at 8:30 AM

RED RIVER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A busy highway is reopened after a train derailment on Tuesday afternoon.

Louisiana Highway 1 in Red River Parish is now open in both directions, according to LaDOTD Spokeswoman Erin Buchanan.

However, Union Pacific railroad crews are continuing clean-up operations continue.

Drivers should use caution when driving through the area.

A total of 21 trains hauling corn were derailed when a tractor-trailer attempted to cross the train's incoming path.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was sent to a Shreveport hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

