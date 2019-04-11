Judge: Faulty jury pool can remain in place

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A district court judge ruled Thursday that the jury pool in a capital murder trial can remain in place despite a glitch that prevented a certain age group from taking part.
Defense lawyers argued during a hearing Wednesday that the 566-person jury pool should be dismissed and a new group chosen because people aged 18 to 25 were omitted from the current pool of jurors.
Administrators at the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge, where jury selection is taking place, admit a computer glitch has prevented anyone under the age of 26 from being chosen to report for jury duty in East Baton Rouge parish since the year 2011.
The issue was discovered during jury selection in the trial of Grover Cannon who is accused of killing Shreveport, LA officer Thomas LaValley.
Although the killing happened in Shreveport, jury selection is taking place in Baton Rouge. Once a jury is chosen, jurors will be sequestered and taken to Shreveport for the trial.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Cannon’s lawyers, who discovered the jury pool problem, asked the presiding judge to take action.
The Louisiana Supreme Court last weekend ordered the judge, Emmanuel, to hold a hearing on the matter.
The defense team argued in court Wednesday that people age 18 to 25 are unique and often hold different ways of thinking than those older than them.
