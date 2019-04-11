Furever Friends - Alice

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - This week’s Furever Friend is Alice. After she was found and brought to Pet Savers, she needed some medical attention. Now, she’s healthy and up-to-date on all her shots. She was also recently spayed.
Alice is about 1 1/2-years-old, so she shouldn’t grow anymore. She knows how to sit and stay, she’s good with kids, other dogs and cats, and is a very sweet animal.
Alice is ready to go out and find a new home.
To learn more about Alice or to find out more about animal adoption, please visit petsaversshreveport.org
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.