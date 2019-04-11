FIRST ALERT: Potential for a severe weather outbreak Saturday increasing

Saturday’s severe weather outlook shows most of the area south of I-30 will be under an ENHANCED risk of severe weather. This does include all of northwest Louisiana and most of east Texas and southwest Arkansas south of I-30. This is the area where the threat of severe weather will likely be the greatest on Saturday. There is a SLIGHT risk of severe weather for most places along and north of I-30. The reason why the threat of severe weather is lower for the northern tip of the ArkLaTex is because the instability, or storm energy, in atmosphere may not build that far north.