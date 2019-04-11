FIRST ALERT: Few showers today, severe storms Saturday

It looks like all the ingredients could come together for numerous to widespread strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. All modes of severe weather will possible on Saturday: large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. On Saturday, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will likely develop along a cold front as it pushes from west to east across the area Saturday afternoon. The strongest storms within this line of storms will pose a threat of severe weather. However, we could also see individual thunderstorms develop ahead of the main line of storms. These are the storms we are going to have to watch very closely because they will likely pose the greatest tornado threat. Heavy rainfall and flooding will also be possible. Widespread rainfall totals will range from 1-3″ of rain. Isolated rainfall totals of 4″ of rain will be possible.