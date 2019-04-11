FIRST ALERT: Few showers today, severe storms Saturday

The threat of severe weather and the concern of a significant severe weather event unfolding on Saturday continues to grow. Saturday’s severe weather outlook shows most of the area south of I-30 will be under an ENHANCED risk of severe weather. This does include all of northwest Louisiana and most of east Texas and southwest Arkansas south of I-30. This is the area where the threat of severe weather will likely be the greatest on Saturday.
Strong to severe storms are not expected this afternoon or evening. However, a few showers will develop along a cold front as it drops south across area. NW LA and most of E TX south of I-20 will have the best chance of rain. The I-30 corridor will likely remain dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. A few places will hit 80 degrees. Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop through the 60s this evening. You might want to keep a light jacket and an umbrella handy this evening.
The rain will be gone by midnight and we should see some clearing overnight. Tonight is going to be cool. You’ll need at least a light jacket out the door Friday morning. Lows will range from the low 40s north of I-30 to near 50 degrees south of I-20.
Friday will be cooler, but not cool. Highs will be in the mid 70s, which is seasonable for this time of year. The average high for this time of year in Shreveport is 76 degrees. The sky will also quickly clear on Friday, so expect a lot of sunshine Friday afternoon.
It looks like all the ingredients could come together for numerous to widespread strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. All modes of severe weather will possible on Saturday: large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. On Saturday, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will likely develop along a cold front as it pushes from west to east across the area Saturday afternoon. The strongest storms within this line of storms will pose a threat of severe weather. However, we could also see individual thunderstorms develop ahead of the main line of storms. These are the storms we are going to have to watch very closely because they will likely pose the greatest tornado threat. Heavy rainfall and flooding will also be possible. Widespread rainfall totals will range from 1-3″ of rain. Isolated rainfall totals of 4″ of rain will be possible.
Right now, it’s still too early to know the exact timing of the strongest storms on Saturday. However, the threat of severe weather will likely start to increase late Saturday morning and continue through Saturday afternoon. The threat of severe weather will likely end Saturday evening from west to east across the area. Now is the time to prepare for the potential of severe weather on Saturday.
Clouds and a few showers will linger into Sunday. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid 60s, which is cool for this time of year. The start of next week will be dry and warmer. Highs will be in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Another round of showers and storms will be possible towards the middle of next week.
Have a great night and make sure to remain weather aware on Saturday.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
