A few showers today, severe weather Saturday

Good morning! A mild start to your Thursday, so no need for the jacket out the door today. Temperatures start off in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. No issues on your morning commute, but you may want to grab the umbrella just in case for this afternoon. Clouds build in throughout the day today. A few scattered showers are possible as a cold front pushes through our area today. NW Louisiana and SW Arkansas have the biggest chance of seeing rain this afternoon. Another warm day across the ArkLaTex today with highs in the upper 70s, low 80s.
Temperatures tomorrow will be getting into the mid 70s with lots of sunshine in the forecast. Clouds build back in Friday evening and overnight into Saturday. That is going to make way for our next big weather maker across the area.
A strong frontal system will be pushing through the area on Saturday bringing widespread rain and thunderstorm chances across the ArkLaTex. The Storm Prediction Center has already put out an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for most of the ArkLaTex south of I-30. Main threat looks to be high, damaging wind gusts, but tornadoes are possible with this system. Areas across E. Texas and NW Louisiana could also pick up anywhere from 2-4" of rainfall from this system. Right now the majority of the thunderstorm activity comes in the afternoon and evening.
Sunday looks to be the better half of the weekend with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid 60s. Looking ahead to next week, we stay dry for Monday and Tuesday. More clouds build in through during your Tuesday. We will then see rain and storms return to the forecast for Wednesday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Have a good day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.