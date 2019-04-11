A few showers today, severe weather Saturday

Good morning! A mild start to your Thursday, so no need for the jacket out the door today. Temperatures start off in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. No issues on your morning commute, but you may want to grab the umbrella just in case for this afternoon. Clouds build in throughout the day today. A few scattered showers are possible as a cold front pushes through our area today. NW Louisiana and SW Arkansas have the biggest chance of seeing rain this afternoon. Another warm day across the ArkLaTex today with highs in the upper 70s, low 80s.