Couple shot at while sitting in car; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting that left 2 people injured.
Police got the call at midnight to the 500 block of Janet Lane. That's in the Lynbrook subdivision off Linwood Avenue, near LA 3132.
Police say that the vehicle was shot multiple times. Two adults were inside the vehicle when it was struck a number of times, according to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis.
Shell casings were recovered at the scene.
There was a man and a woman inside the car. His injuries are considered life-threatening and she suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Both were sent to a Shreveport hospital.
Police do not have a description of the gunman at this time.
Officers have not said if this shooting is connected to a fatal shooting in Shreveport’s Southwood neighborhood which happened two hours later or another shooting in Caddo Heights where two people were injured on Monday, April 8.
