Authorities investigating 3 shootings, 2 fatal in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police, the Caddo Sheriff’s Department and other agencies are investigating three shootings that happened in the span of several hours.
A total of four people have been shot and two people are dead on Thursday morning. Investigators are working at this time to learn more information on these shootings.
Shreveport police are investigating the second fatal shooting of the morning and police are searching for the gunman.
Officers got the call just after 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 300 block of Hoyte Drive.
Police say a man was shot several times outside of a home in the chest and died in the driveway. According to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis, the gunman fled on foot.
Officers were able to speak to a witness and are working to get a description of the shooter. Shell casings were able to be recovered by police.
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
Police got the call at midnight to the 500 block of Janet Lane.
Police say that the vehicle was shot multiple times. Two adults were inside the vehicle when it was struck a number of times, according to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis.
There was a man and a woman inside the car. His injuries are considered life-threatening and she suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police do not have a description of the gunman at this time. Shell casings were recovered at the scene.
Officers have not said if these shootings are connected to a similar shooting in Caddo Heights where two people were injured on Monday, April 8.
Anyone with any information on both of these shooting are urged to call Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
An investigation by several Northwest Louisiana agencies continue this morning after an officer involved shooting that left one man dead.
It began yesterday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. in North Shreveport on North Market Street. Officers say that a man stole a truck at gunpoint. Another call came in to police saying that a man was threatening to harm himself and others.
Officers were able to find the truck, and then were led on a 45 minute chase chase, ending at the intersection of Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue.
Efforts to stop the truck were used, such as two sets of spike strips.
Two Caddo Parish Deputies, two Shreveport police officers and one State Trooper fired at the vehicle.
Police have not yet released the name of the subject involved.
