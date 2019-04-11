Architect shares first look at plans for historic Arlington Hotel in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A historic piece of downtown Shreveport is about to get a major makeover.
The former Arlington Hotel is in rough shape, but it’s about to get new life.
New owners Larsen Family LP are moving forward with plans to renovate the historic building and build a distillery and courtyard next to it.
The Shreveport MPC unanimously approved the permit for the distillery last week.
It will be the first distillery in Northwest Louisiana.
Architect Kevin Bryan is designing the project.
“It’s a multi-building development. A lot of people don’t realize that we are not just renovating the Arlington Hotel. The distillery itself is actually going to be in addition to the Arlington. It will be a freestanding addition. It will not be connected to the building," explained Bryan.
Bryan showed KSLA his conceptual renderings for the "Every Man A King" Distillery.
Inside the Arlington, his designs show a French Restaurant and Speak Easy Bar on the first floor, event space on the second floor, and possible office space on the 3rd floor. The courtyard will have a living wall featuring ingredients that can be used in the restaurant and bar’s recipes.
“I think at the end of the day the project will look pretty much like the drawings we’ve shown.”
The historic hotel lobby will be preserved along with the shell of the building.
“The shell will remain in tact. The windows, the doors, everything you see on the perimeter will be put back into like new or as was condition,” says Bryan.
The project will be done in phases. First up is demolition and stabilization of the building. The target date to have construction complete is January 2020.
It’s a challenging project. But, it will save this historic building and bring something new to downtown.
Downtown Development Authority officials expressed excitement for the project in a blog earlier this week.
