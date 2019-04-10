Good morning! It’s a mild morning. We’re waking up to temperatures in the 50s across most the entire area, so you might need a light jacket out the door this morning. You probably won’t need it past 10 a.m., though. By 10 a.m., most places will be above 70 degrees. A few areas of fog can’t be ruled out first thing this morning, but no widespread travel problems are expected for the morning commute. Other than a light jacket, you’ll need your sunglasses and water today.
Today will be the warmest day of the year, so far. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few places will even flirt with 90 degrees. It's going to be very warm. If you plan to spend a lot of time outside today make sure you are wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated. Today will feature a ton of sunshine and gusty south winds. Expect a south wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be above 25 mph at times.
Temperatures will slowly drop through the 70s and bottom out in the 60s tonight. A stiff south wind will keep our temperatures on the mild side of things.
Thursday will likely not be a as warm because a cold front will drop south across the area. This front will bring in a slight chance of rain, mainly across northwest Louisiana, and knock our temperatures down. Highs on Thursday will range from the mid 70s north of I-30 to the low 80s south of I-20. Friday will be cooler, but not cool. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s.
Our next rain maker will impact the ArkLaTex this weekend. A developing storm system and trailing cold front will bring in a round of rain and storms. There will be the potential for strong to severe storms on Saturday, mainly south of I-20. However, the threat of severe weather may stay south of the area. The strength and exact track of the storm system will determine if there will be the potential of severe weather, even though rain will still be likely. Widespread rainfall totals this weekend will be between 1-3" of rain. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s.
We'll dry things out on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 60s.
Have a great day and enjoy the sunny, warm weather!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
