Warmest day of the year (so far)

Our next rain maker will impact the ArkLaTex this weekend. A developing storm system and trailing cold front will bring in a round of rain and storms. There will be the potential for strong to severe storms on Saturday, mainly south of I-20. However, the threat of severe weather may stay south of the area. The strength and exact track of the storm system will determine if there will be the potential of severe weather, even though rain will still be likely. Widespread rainfall totals this weekend will be between 1-3" of rain. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s.