Teacher out of job after posting Snapchat video insulting students

CHICAGO (WBBM/CNN) – An Illinois teacher is out a job after she made insulting comments about some of her students – then accidentally sent a video of her commentary to other students.
Shanique Branford is the sister of a student insulted by the math teacher at the Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz K-12 school – part of Chicago’s Acero Schools charter network. She said the teacher was back at work on Wednesday, April 3, the day after sending the video.
"They need to let her go,” Branford said. “They need to do something about her. She can't be here, knowing what she did."
Branford was referring to the comments the teacher made in a self-recorded Snapchat video.
"I think she airdropped it and she didn’t notice,” Branford said. “And a couple of kids saw it. And [one of the kids] was like, 'She’s talking about your sister! She’s talking about your sister!’”
The teacher was speaking about a fight involving Branford’s younger sister and another female student.
"Here we are. Got some weave in our hands. Got some cheap shots on the side. Because this guy is worth it," the teacher said in the video.
“She was talking about my sister’s weave,” said Branford, who added that her sister said the teacher had been mean to her before – for instance, by talking "about her weave, like, ‘Oh, this is not your real hair,’ and stuff like that.”
In the video, the teacher goes on to talk about a boy.
"One of the, like, stupidest, dumbest people I've ever seen in my life,” she said. “Like, this kid probably doesn't even know what two plus two is if his life depended on it, kind of dumb."
“About the boy, he doesn’t know what two plus two is, that’s not right,” Branford said. “The school is a safe place for students. It doesn’t matter their race or ethnic background. She shouldn’t be talking about kids like that.”
Helena Stangle, chief external affairs officer for Acero Schools, released this statement: “Acero School immediately began a rigorous investigation once informed of this incident. Although we are legally precluded from commenting on confidential personnel matters, Acero will follow our employee polices and exercise all available remedies pursuant to the investigative findings.”
According to Acero Schools, the teacher is no longer an employee. Officials did not say if she was fired or if she quit.
