Southern University to open cybersecurity center near Quantico, nation’s capital

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern University will take part in the high-demand cybersecurity industry by opening up a center near the nation’s capital.
The Baton Rouge university is partnering with one of the largest cybersecurity centers adjacent to Marine Corps Base Quantico. Southern University, along with the Southern University System Foundation, will launch the Center of Excellence for Cybersecurity with X Corp Solutions by August.
The Center is located in a HUBZone, a designation by the U.S. Small Business Administration program for small companies that operate and employ people in Historically Under-utilized Business Zones.
“This is a game-changer for Southern and an example of how we respond to the demands of our society,” said Ray L. Belton, president of the Southern University System and chancellor of Southern University Baton Rouge. “For nearly 140 years, we have heeded the call for career readiness and success, influencing this nation’s economic development and the lives of millions. We continue that today by adding cybersecurity to our portfolio of academic offerings.”
The center will offer certifications to those who want to enter the cybersecurity field or expand their skillset. Employers will also be able to send staff to the Center to obtain necessary credentials. Classroom lectures taking place at the Quantico Corporate Center can be broadcast back to classrooms at Southern’s campuses.
The three-floor facility will feature a café, traditional and global classrooms; a certified testing center, conference room, and administrative offices.
Southern University on-campus and online students, faculty and staff will also benefit from the Center’s offerings. The center will also provide state-of-the-art classrooms and conference rooms where the university will hire faculty and select students as they work on cybersecurity research projects and collaborate on contract proposals with X Corp and other members of the American Cyber League (ACL).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.