Shreveport City Council delays decision on Airport Authority appointments

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport City Council members Tuesday delayed a vote on some controversial appointments to the city’s Airport Authority board.
Mayor Adrian Perkins has proposed replacing three members of the airports panel before their terms expire.
The city attorney says the mayor has the legal right to make the change.
Those members are challenging that and requesting an opinion from the Louisiana attorney general’s office.
Council members decided Tuesday to wait another two weeks so they can see the opinion before voting on whether to confirm the appointments.
Nominees Dr. Benjamin Foster and Kenneth Morrow were introduced to the council during its work session Monday. The other nominee is attorney Lori Graham.
