Robbers hold store workers at gunpoint

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Police are asking for you help solving the robbery of a convenience store just off Interstate 49 in Shreveport.
Two people wearing masks and brandishing semi-automatic handguns stormed into the Circle K in the 1300 block of Kings Highway just before 7 a.m. Sunday, police Officer Christina Curtis said.
They held employees at gunpoint, demanded money from the cash register then fled in a white, two-door car.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the holdup to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
