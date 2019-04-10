Ochsner LSU CEO discusses new healthcare campus in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Since 2013 the old CHRISTUS Schumpert facility in Shreveport has sat empty, but now Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has plans to open part of that facility again.
Ochsner LSU has invested $40 million dollars into the facility to create a new healthcare campus for the community. With the goal to begin opening part of the campus by the end of April.
“This is a great opportunity,” said CEO Chuck Daigle. “I think it’s an economic investment for our community. We’ll see job growth (and) we’ll see additional economic impact by opening this campus.”
The healthcare campus will open in phases throughout 2019 and include:
- A neurosurgery clinic with 15 exam rooms, conference space an a patient waiting area
- A neurology clinic with 15 exam rooms and a procedure/infusion room
- An outpatient laboratory with services to support the clinics onsite with two drawing stations and two collection rooms
- A comprehensive diagnostic imaging center offering MRI, CT scan, x-ray, ultrasound and bone density scans with dedicated reception and waiting areas
- An ambulatory surgery center that includes its own reception, waiting room, and consultation rooms, four state-of-the-art multipurpose operating rooms, multiple multipurpose procedure rooms, and 12 private patient rooms with ensuite bathrooms for patients that require overnight recovery time
Even though the facility was sitting empty for quite some time, Daigle says it was still in very good shape when they began working on their new campus.
“We’ve done some modifications to ensure that the amenities are up to our standard, and where we want them for the community’s access,” he said.
Ochsner LSU does have plans to continue expanding through the Margaret Place “Schumpert” campus. Right now the hospital system currently is working on a new orthopedic and sports medicine center there set to open in 2020.
Daigle says they do have plans to continue expanding and adding more clinics throughout the area.
“One of our goals is to continue to move forward with multiple access points throughout North Louisiana so that the health system can get out and provide ease of access for our community."
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.