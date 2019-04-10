New proposal could keep Lake Street closed another year

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An ordinance introduced to the Shreveport City Council on Tuesday could keep Lake Street closed another year.
The City Council approved the closure in late 2014 in response to complaints about loud train horns disrupting guests at Holiday Inn and putting the hotel in danger of losing the flagship.
The street closed in early 2015.
The plan was to close that stretch of roadway for two years so crossing arms could be installed. Many Lake Street business owners have expressed frustrations about the ongoing closure.
According to the new ordinance by District B Councilwoman LeVette Fuller, the city has learned that crossing arms would need to be installed not only at Lake Street but at several other railroad crossings near Lake Street in order to make the area a true “no-blow zone” for trains.
That development means the cost of the project has gone up to nearly $2 million.
The city and hotel were supposed to split the original estimated cost of $574,798.
The proposal would keep Lake Street closed for another year so the city and hotel can determine if the money is available to move forward.
The City Council will vote on the new measure in two weeks. It could be amended before then.
It isn’t what business owners on Lake Street were hoping to hear as they continue to push for the reopening of the road.
“Every time we get a call or different city ordinance that pushes that finish line out even further, I and the other owners have doubts that’s going to happen,” said Jason Cram, of Vintage Design Group. “This is a five-year process that was promised at a two. So we are just looking for some closure.”
The delay has been attributed to turnover in administrations and communication troubles with the railroad.
Late last year, the former council considered reopening Lake Street by Jan. 1 if work wasn’t started.
Instead, that measure got tabled as project updates began coming in.
Two weeks ago, Fuller asked council members to vote down that measure so she could start over with a new measure due to the new information about the cost.
