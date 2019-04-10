Highway 1 remains closed following train derailment in Red River Parish

RED RIVER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Crews remain on scene, working to clear a train derailment that happened on Tuesday in Red River Parish
Crews got the call around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday to Highway 1 just inside Red River Parish.
According to Louisiana State Police, it was a wreck involving a tractor-trailer and a train.
The impact derailed 21 train cars, including some hauling corn.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
