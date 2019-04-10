FIRST ALERT: Threat of severe storms increasing on Saturday

All eyes are on Saturday because that is when our next round of rain and storms will impact the ArkLaTex. Unfortunately, the threat of strong to severe storms on Saturday has increased.
There is a medium threat of severe weather on Saturday, especially for the I-20 corridor and points to the south. The area highlighted in orange will likely have the greatest threat of severe weather on Saturday. However, there will likely be at least a low end threat of severe weather on Saturday across the rest of the area.
On Saturday, a developing storm system and trailing cold front will impact the ArkLaTex. The strength and exact track of the storm system will have a direct impact on the threat of severe weather. If the storm system takes more of southern track the greatest threat of severe weather on Saturday could develop just south of the ArkLaTex. However, the forecast models are favoring more of northern track. A northern track would bring in a greater threat of severe weather to the ArkLaTex on Saturday. Rain and storms will be likely on Saturday regardless of the track.
It’s still too early to know the exact timing and impacts of the strong storms on Saturday. Right now, all modes of severe weather will be possible on Saturday: large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.
There will also be the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding. Widespread rainfall totals will likely be between 1-3″ of rain. Locally higher amounts will be possible in a few spots.
If you have outdoor plans on Saturday now is a good time to think of a back up plan just in case the weather impacts your plans. Also, make sure to remain weather aware.
The rain will wrap Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday will likely be the better half of the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s.
Our next chance of rain will come on Thursday. However, Thursday’s rain chances will be slight at best. A cold front dropping south across the area on Thursday will bring in a few showers Thursday afternoon through Thursday night, mainly across northwest Louisiana.
Strong storms and heavy rainfall are not expected on Thursday. Most of the area will stay dry Thursday into Thursday night. The rain will move east of the area Friday morning.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for severe weather impacting your Saturday. Here’s how you can always get the very latest forecasts:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.