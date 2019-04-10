FIRST ALERT: Threat of severe storms increasing on Saturday

On Saturday, a developing storm system and trailing cold front will impact the ArkLaTex. The strength and exact track of the storm system will have a direct impact on the threat of severe weather. If the storm system takes more of southern track the greatest threat of severe weather on Saturday could develop just south of the ArkLaTex. However, the forecast models are favoring more of northern track. A northern track would bring in a greater threat of severe weather to the ArkLaTex on Saturday. Rain and storms will be likely on Saturday regardless of the track.