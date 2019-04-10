FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat increasing for Saturday

Sunshine and very warm conditions were back today. A cold front will cool things down slightly for the end of the week. By the weekend our next big weather maker arrives with rain and the possibility of severe weather.
Skies will be partly cloudy tonight. We’ll be breezy and mild with temperatures settling back into the mid 60s. A cold front will arrive tomorrow bringing a mix of clouds and sunshine. Rain chances look low for most, but a few showers may develop later in the afternoon across the eastern ArkLaTex. Temperatures will still manage to warm into the low 80s before cooler air starts to arrive. Friday looks mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 70s. A shower may sneak back into the far southern ArkLaTex close to a stalled out cold front, but most of the area looks dry.
Our next big storm system will arrive over the weekend. Widespread rain will develop as early as Friday night and continue into Saturday. Thunderstorms also look likely and severe weather may develop in parts of the ArkLaTex by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures Saturday will run around 70. The chance of rain is now at 80%.
Quieter and cooler weather is expected by Sunday. Any chance of showers should end during the morning with partial afternoon clearing. Temperatures will start around 50 in the morning and warm into the mid 60s by afternoon.
Next week begins dry with a warming trend. After a chilly Monday morning in the upper 40s, temperatures will be back around 80 by Tuesday afternoon. More stormy weather look possible by Wednesday.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
