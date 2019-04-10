FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat increasing for Saturday

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight. We’ll be breezy and mild with temperatures settling back into the mid 60s. A cold front will arrive tomorrow bringing a mix of clouds and sunshine. Rain chances look low for most, but a few showers may develop later in the afternoon across the eastern ArkLaTex. Temperatures will still manage to warm into the low 80s before cooler air starts to arrive. Friday looks mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 70s. A shower may sneak back into the far southern ArkLaTex close to a stalled out cold front, but most of the area looks dry.