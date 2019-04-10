ETX school district hopes to provide school supplies for elementary students

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - An East Texas school district is hoping to take a big financial weight off the shoulders of parents with elementary students.
Marshall ISD is launching its first ‘Pack The Bus’ campaign, with the goal of collecting enough supplies for all of the roughly 2,600 elementary students in the district. Gibson hopes local churches and businesses contribute to the supply drive.
“There’s an old saying that it takes a village to raise a child and we see that,” said Dr. Jerry Gibson, superintendent for Marshall ISD. “We want our children to be successful, we want our students to be successful, we want our schools to be successful...this is just a phenomenal opportunity for Marshall to come together.”
Gibson said a local church sparked interest in the ISD about beginning a drive to collect much needed school supplies for children for the impending school year.
“What if we filled up a bus and none of our children have to buy school supplies?” said Gibson, while speaking with school drive organizers from the local church.
70 percent of Marshall ISD’s students come from poverty, according to Gibson, which could make the ‘Pack The Bus’ drive that much more impactful.
“We had one principal that said she had one family that provides for 9 students on her campus,” said Gibson. “When you start thinking about how much that costs, that’s over $1,000.”
Nelisa Ramires is a single parent of three elementary-aged boys in Marshall schools.
“If you buy everything on the list, it will add on,” said Ramires. “My kids mean everything to me, I try to provide everything I can for them.”
Ramires said she spent $350 on school supplies for her children, a nerve-wracking expense she wish she could avoid.
“I think it will be a huge help for the low income parents and for parents who are single trying to provide for their children,” said Ramires.
If you’d like to donate to Marshall’s ‘Pack The Bus’ campaign, contact the Marshall ISD at (903) 927 - 8700 to find a drop-off location best for you.
