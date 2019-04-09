DCFS calls on legislature to allocate more money for food stamp program

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - At the capitol Tuesday, the head of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) called on the legislature to give more money to help the state’s food stamp program, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Marketa Walters says DCFS needs about $13 million more than is in the current Republican plan to pay the bills in 2020.
Even though the department’s funding level would be the same as in 2018, she says her costs have gone up. Walters says she would have to cut food stamps if the current number does not change, but even she says there will likely be a solution, so those on SNAP shouldn’t panic yet. Keep in mind the House is budgeting with a lower revenue estimate than is expected, and this is just the beginning of this budgeting process, so lawmakers can identify these sorts of issues.
There is a lot of time left in session to get this done and avoid any cuts. We’ll keep an eye on the money allotted to DCFS in the coming months and let people know if things change.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.