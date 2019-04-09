Warm Wednesday, stormy weekend possible

Temperatures soared to their highest level of the year Tuesday and Wednesday could be a little warmer. A cold front Thursday won't bring much rain, but expected 'cooler' weather by Friday. Our next big weather maker arrives this weekend with rain and storms likely by Saturday.
We’ll stay clear and comfortable tonight. Temperatures will fall back to around 60. More sunshine is expected tomorrow and we’ll be bordering on hot with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s.
Our next cold front arrives Thursday, but should move through with little fanfare. Although we’ll see an increase in clouds, rain will limited to a far showers in the far eastern ArkLaTex by late afternoon. Temperatures will start to cool, but highs will still be close to 80. By Friday expect cooler, but sunny weather. Highs will be in the low 70s to end the week.
A developing storm system will move into the ArkLaTex on Saturday. Rain and thunderstorms will be on the increase during the day and depending on the track of this storm system, some severe weather potential may develop across the southern ArkLaTex. Temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 60s. Rain will taper off Saturday night with only a few morning showers expected Sunday. We’ll see temperatures in the mid 60s to end the weekend.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
