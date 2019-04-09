Warm Wednesday, stormy weekend possible

A developing storm system will move into the ArkLaTex on Saturday. Rain and thunderstorms will be on the increase during the day and depending on the track of this storm system, some severe weather potential may develop across the southern ArkLaTex. Temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 60s. Rain will taper off Saturday night with only a few morning showers expected Sunday. We’ll see temperatures in the mid 60s to end the weekend.