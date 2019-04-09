Traffic alert: Big rig runs off I-30 in Texarkana, TX

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - A crash might be impacting your commute this afternoon if you are on Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Texas.
Police say an eastbound tractor-trailer rig somehow left the road and wound up on North Park Road, which runs under I-30 between Stateline Avenue and Summerhill Road.
“Luckily, no one was injured; but traffic is backed up on the interstate at this point,” the Police Department reports.
“If you would normally be going through that area this afternoon, please use an alternate route so you get to where you’re going on time. Otherwise, you’re probably going to be late. 🕟🕔🕠”
The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texarkana, Texas, police are working the accident.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.